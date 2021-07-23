Hamilton man charged amid investigation into fraudulent sales of pro wrestling memorabilia

Send this page to someone via email

Police are alerting the public of an alleged fraud involving a Hamilton man selling “pro wrestling collectibles” online.

Detectives say a 29-year-old was arrested on Monday and charged with multiple counts of fraud following an investigation into online sales made outside of Canada in February.

The accused is said to be “active” on wrestling social media sites using “multiple aliases” when conducting business, according to investigators.

He’s facing two counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of fraud under $5,000, and one count of failing to comply with probation.

It’s believed there are more victims and police ask anyone who may have information to reach out to the service’s major fraud unit.

The Hamilton Police Major Fraud Unit are investigating into multiple reports of fraudulent sales of collectible memorabilia.

