Arrest made after medication reported stolen from porch of home in Peterborough

A Peterborough man is facing charges after an incident on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 p.m., officers were notified by a resident that medication delivered in a package had been taken from her porch. At the time, witnesses were able to provide police with a description of the suspect.

Police did not disclose what type of medication was stolen, citing privacy reasons.

Just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers noticed a man matching the description given to police walking in front of the police station on Water Street and took him into custody.

Curtis Chrysler, 27, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, police said.

“Police continue to look for the medication and remind residents of the dangers of consuming medication not prescribed to you,” police stated.