2 Peterborough men face assault, mischief charges after vehicles found damaged: police

Two Peterborough men are facing numerous charges after vehicles were reported damaged on Tuesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9 p.m. officers were called to the area of Middlefield Drive and Trailview Drive after several reports of a disturbance and vehicles being damaged.

Officers located two suspects. Police learned that a physical altercation had occurred at a residence in the area and the victims were also verbally threatened.

Willan Dunbar, 29, and Brian Johnson, 27, both of Peterborough, were arrested and charged with assault and mischief over $5,000.

Dunbar was additionally charged with uttering death threats and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Dunbar was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Johnson was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18.