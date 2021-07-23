Menu

Health

Quebec reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases again, hospitalizations drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal study to examine long-term effects of COVID-19' Montreal study to examine long-term effects of COVID-19
A doctor from the MUHC will be conducting a year-long study, examining the effects of COVID-19 on patients. Some 200 people who contracted the virus will be followed for a year to examine what kind of side effects they continue to experience long after the illness has passed.

Quebec recorded 101 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Friday amid a slight uptick in infections in the province.

The latest daily tally marks the third consecutive day that the caseload is above 90, which is higher than earlier this week.

Since the last update, 96,034 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine have been doled out. Health officials say more than 10.5 million shots have been given to Quebecers to date, the majority of which were administered in the province.

Health Minister Christian Dubé urged adults aged 18 to 29 to book their vaccination appointments to keep the pandemic under control. He said only 70 per cent of that age group has gotten their first dose.

“Young people must make a difference if we want to avoid using the vaccination passport,” he wrote on social media. “The variant is already present in Quebec. It’s all playing out now.”

Read more: Clearer messaging needed on COVID-19 vaccination in Beauce region, local mayor says

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations fell by four to 67. This includes 21 patients in intensive care, which remains unchanged.

The latest screening information, which dates from Wednesday, shows 14,917 tests were administered.

The total tally of cases has reached 376,530 while 11,239 Quebecers have died due to the health crisis.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 364,539 people have recovered.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
