SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Clearer messaging needed on COVID-19 vaccination in Beauce region, local mayor says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2021 2:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal study to examine long-term effects of COVID-19' Montreal study to examine long-term effects of COVID-19
A doctor from the MUHC will be conducting a year-long study, examining the effects of COVID-19 on patients. Some 200 people who contracted the virus will be followed for a year to examine what kind of side effects they continue to experience long after the illness has passed.

The mayor of a town in Quebec’s Beauce region says public health officials must communicate better with citizens about COVID-19 vaccination.

The health authority for the region south of Quebec City says 65 per cent of residents in the Beauce-Sartigan municipality are vaccinated with one dose and 66 per cent of residents in the Robert-Cliche area have had one shot. That’s compared with a provincewide first-dose rate of 83.2 per cent.

Jonathan V. Bolduc, mayor of Saint-Victor, Que., and the prefect of Robert-Cliche, says the Health Department needs to send a clearer message about the benefits of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

READ MORE: Quebec adds 99 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Trending Stories

Bolduc said an interview Wednesday mixed messaging about masks at beginning of the pandemic and changing guidance about the interval between doses of COVID-19 vaccines have diminished trust in a region where many people are skeptical of government.

Story continues below advertisement

The regional health authority declined an interview request, saying it had received comments from people in the area who felt targeted after officials expressed concern about the region’s vaccination rates.

Quebec is reporting 99 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Click to play video: 'Should Canada be worried about a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor weighs in' Should Canada be worried about a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor weighs in
Should Canada be worried about a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor weighs in
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagBeauce tagQuebec COVID-19 Vaccination tagJonathan V. Bolduc tagBeauce-Sartigan tagSaint-Victor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers