Health

Quebec adds 99 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Family reunions looming in Quebec as Canadian border rules set to relax' COVID-19: Family reunions looming in Quebec as Canadian border rules set to relax
The reopening of Canada’s borders to fully vaccinated Americans next month is welcome news for many of our neighbours to the south. And for some Vermonters living near the border it’s about much more than just getting to sightsee in Quebec again.

Quebec reported 99 new COVID-19 infections and three additional deaths Thursday as the pandemic continues.

The latest daily tally of cases is the second day in a row that cases are above 90 in the province, marking an uptick.

The vaccination campaign saw another 105,088 doses administered since the last update. More than 10.4 million shots have been given to Quebecers inside and outside of the province to date.

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus dropped by one to 71. Of those patients, there are 21 people in intensive care units, which remains unchanged from the previous day.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Montreal study to examine long-term effects of COVID-19

Meanwhile, the latest screening information shows 14,363 tests were carried out Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The case count has reached 376,429. Health officials say more than 180 previously reported infections have been withdrawn from the tally on Thursday due to a data clean-up.

The health crisis has killed 11,238 Quebecers to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 364,470 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

