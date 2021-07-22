Quebec adds 99 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 99 new COVID-19 infections and three additional deaths Thursday as the pandemic continues.

The latest daily tally of cases is the second day in a row that cases are above 90 in the province, marking an uptick.

The vaccination campaign saw another 105,088 doses administered since the last update. More than 10.4 million shots have been given to Quebecers inside and outside of the province to date.

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus dropped by one to 71. Of those patients, there are 21 people in intensive care units, which remains unchanged from the previous day.

Meanwhile, the latest screening information shows 14,363 tests were carried out Tuesday.

The case count has reached 376,429. Health officials say more than 180 previously reported infections have been withdrawn from the tally on Thursday due to a data clean-up.

The health crisis has killed 11,238 Quebecers to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 364,470 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.