Canada

Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society holding pet calendar photo contest

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 10:26 am
Fenwick, Pekoe, Peng Deilan and Avery Ho have all been entered into the contest. View image in full screen
Fenwick, Pekoe, Peng Deilan and Avery Ho have all been entered into the contest. Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth says it is holding a pet calendar photo contest that offers pet owners a chance to win a photo session with a professional photographer.

The fundraiser for the humane society costs $10 to enter, while winners will be selected by online voting.

“Since the contest launched at the beginning of July, we received 57 entries and over 5,500 votes,” humane society community engagement co-ordiantor Teaghan Blackmore stated.

The agency says 70 per cent of those who have entered initially adopted the animals at the humane society.

Along with pictures, contestants are also asked to submit a short biography of their pet.

“The bios really help the photo of the pet come to life and we were pleasantly surprised that many of the entries were of pets adopted from our humane society,” Blackmore said.

While most of the entries have been cats or dogs, rats Peng Deilan and Avery Ho are currently in 19th spot.

A two-year-old hairless cat named Fenwick is currently top dog at the moment.

His bio says, “I am a sucker for a nice sweater or a fuzzy blanket and like to spend my spare time bird watching or watching my chipmunk friend from my favourite window!”

Humane Society tagCute Pets tagPet photos tagHumane Society Kitchener tagHumane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth tagAnimal contest tagCute pet calender photo contest tagCute pet contest tagHSKWSP tagHumane Society Waterloo tag

