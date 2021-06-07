Menu

Canada

Police not amused by fake reports of monkey on the loose in P.E.I. capital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2021 2:15 pm
A Charlottetown Police Services vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Charlottetown Police Services vehicle is seen in this file photo. Alexander Quon/Global News

Social media reports of a monkey on the loose in downtown Charlottetown today prompted intervention by police and the local humane society, but it turned out to be a prank.

The social media posts included pictures and video that made it appear a long-tailed primate was wandering around the Prince Edward Island capital.

Some residents were seen carrying bananas in case they encountered the monkey.

Read more: ‘I’m still amazed’: Nova Scotia rafter saves bald eagle from Shubenacadie River

The Charlottetown Police later issued a message on Twitter saying that while everyone appreciates a good joke, especially during the pandemic, such hoaxes can put a strain on the emergency 911 system.

They said if 911 is tied up with people calling about “a fake monkey,” those with real emergencies can’t get through.

The P.E.I. Humane Society called the prank ill-advised and said it was thankful no animals were harmed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
