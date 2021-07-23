Menu

Lifestyle

Less bird poop can mean more swimming at Ottawa beaches, public health unit says

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 9:53 am
People swim in the Ottawa River as they enjoy the warm weather on the Victoria Day long weekend at Britannia Beach in Ottawa, on Monday, May 24, 2021. View image in full screen
People swim in the Ottawa River as they enjoy the warm weather on the Victoria Day long weekend at Britannia Beach in Ottawa, on Monday, May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Hoping to get in a few more swims at your local beach this summer? Ottawa Public Health says there are steps you can take to keep the water clean and free of bird droppings.

The local health unit put out a Twitter thread Friday morning, as it’s been known to do to share lighthearted but important messages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, OPH put its signature tone to use explaining how a rise in bird droppings has contributed to no-swim advisories at Ottawa’s five supervised beaches this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

OPH urged beachgoers to refrain from feeding gulls, ducks and other birds while out swimming to cut down on the avian excrement.

Trending Stories

It also encouraged residents to take their garbage with them when they go to keep bins from overflowing and attracting more birds to the site.

“If we all do our part, we can reduce the amount of bird poop on our beaches and in our beach water, which will lead to a safer & cleaner summer for everyone,” OPH tweeted, before adding, “And yes, we’ve said poop 12 times in five tweets.”

Read more: Ryan Reynolds all along — Star reveals he was ‘Bruce’ in Ottawa Public Health’s Super Bowl snafu

OPH lists daily swimming recommendations on its website for Mooney’s Bay, Britannia, Westboro and Petrie Island beaches.

Also contributing to no-swim advisories at Ottawa beaches are high levels of E. coli and any significant rainfalls.

Click to play video: 'Drowning Prevention Week' Drowning Prevention Week
Drowning Prevention Week – Jul 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
