Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian collision near Punnichy, Sask.

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 7:09 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP say they are investigating an incident in which a man was hit by a motor vehicle and died.

Punnichy RCMP received a call just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday about an injured man on the 640 Grid, just north of Gordon First Nation near Punnichy.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Police say the victim was struck by a motor vehicle. Both the driver and vehicle were not at the scene when emergency personnel arrived.

Read more: Motorcyclist involved in Highway 1 collision suffered ‘serious injuries’: Moose Jaw RCMP

RCMP adds the family has been notified and the man will not be identified at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of Punnichy RCMP, Yorkton forensic identification services and the Yorkton general investigation section, as well as an RCMP collision reconstructionist, are investigating.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagPolice tagSaskatchewan tagCollision tagSask tagfatal pedestrian collision tagPunnichy tagPunnichy RCMP tagGordon First Nation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers