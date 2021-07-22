RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian collision near Punnichy, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say they are investigating an incident in which a man was hit by a motor vehicle and died.

Punnichy RCMP received a call just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday about an injured man on the 640 Grid, just north of Gordon First Nation near Punnichy.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was struck by a motor vehicle. Both the driver and vehicle were not at the scene when emergency personnel arrived.

RCMP adds the family has been notified and the man will not be identified at this time.

Members of Punnichy RCMP, Yorkton forensic identification services and the Yorkton general investigation section, as well as an RCMP collision reconstructionist, are investigating.