Rolling Stones drop Vancouver date from ‘No Filter’ tour

Send this page to someone via email

The Rolling Stones had a plan to visit Vancouver, but it’s all over now.

The rock legends were scheduled to perform at BC Place last May as part of their “No Filter” tour, but were sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the band announced a revised schedule of tour dates, which did not include Vancouver.

Read more: Rolling Stones exhibit to make lone Canadian stop at Kitchener museum

The band and BC Place say despite best efforts, they couldn’t reschedule the show, so the Stones will bypass what would have been the only Canadian stop on their tour.

Shows in Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were also cancelled.

Ticketholders will be contacted for a full refund.

Story continues below advertisement

3:16 Squire Barnes talks to legendary rock figure Andrew Oldham Squire Barnes talks to legendary rock figure Andrew Oldham – Oct 4, 2018

The 2021 ‘No Filter’ tour begins in September and includes 13 dates:

Sept. 26 – St. Louis, Mo.: The Dome at America’s Center

Sept. 30 – Charlotte, N.C.: Bank Of America Stadium

Oct. 4 – Pittsburgh, Pa.: Heinz Field

Oct. 9 – Nashville, Tenn.: Nissan Stadium

Oct. 13 – New Orleans, La.: New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Oct. 17 – Los Angeles: SoFi Stadium

Oct. 24 – Minneapolis, Minn: U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 29 – Tampa, Fla: Raymond James Stadium

Nov. 2 – Dallas, Texas: Cotton Bowl Stadium

Nov. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev.: Allegiant Stadium

Nov. 11 – Atlanta, Ga.: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov. 15 – Detroit, Mich.: Ford Field

Nov. 20 – Austin, Texas: Circuit of The Americas