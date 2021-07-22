Menu

Entertainment

Rolling Stones drop Vancouver date from ‘No Filter’ tour

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Squire Barnes on the Rolling Stones riot of 1972' Squire Barnes on the Rolling Stones riot of 1972
WATCH: Squire Barnes tracked down three men who were involved in the notorious Rolling Stones riot of 1972 – Jun 2, 2017

The Rolling Stones had a plan to visit Vancouver, but it’s all over now.

The rock legends were scheduled to perform at BC Place last May as part of their “No Filter” tour, but were sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the band announced a revised schedule of tour dates, which did not include Vancouver.

Read more: Rolling Stones exhibit to make lone Canadian stop at Kitchener museum

The band and BC Place say despite best efforts, they couldn’t reschedule the show, so the Stones will bypass what would have been the only Canadian stop on their tour.

Shows in Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were also cancelled.

Ticketholders will be contacted for a full refund.

Click to play video: 'Squire Barnes talks to legendary rock figure Andrew Oldham' Squire Barnes talks to legendary rock figure Andrew Oldham
Squire Barnes talks to legendary rock figure Andrew Oldham – Oct 4, 2018

The 2021 ‘No Filter’ tour begins in September and includes 13 dates:

Sept. 26 –  St. Louis, Mo.: The Dome at America’s Center
Sept. 30 – Charlotte, N.C.: Bank Of America Stadium
Oct. 4 – Pittsburgh, Pa.: Heinz Field
Oct. 9 – Nashville, Tenn.: Nissan Stadium
Oct. 13 – New Orleans, La.: New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
Oct. 17 – Los Angeles: SoFi Stadium
Oct. 24 – Minneapolis, Minn:  U.S. Bank Stadium
Oct. 29 – Tampa, Fla: Raymond James Stadium
Nov. 2 – Dallas, Texas: Cotton Bowl Stadium
Nov. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev.: Allegiant Stadium
Nov. 11 – Atlanta, Ga.: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov. 15 – Detroit, Mich.: Ford Field
Nov. 20 – Austin, Texas: Circuit of The Americas

