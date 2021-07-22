Rolling Stones drop Vancouver date from ‘No Filter’ tour

The Rolling Stones had a plan to visit Vancouver, but it’s all over now.
The rock legends were scheduled to perform at BC Place last May as part of their “No Filter” tour, but were sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the band announced a revised schedule of tour dates, which did not include Vancouver.
The band and BC Place say despite best efforts, they couldn’t reschedule the show, so the Stones will bypass what would have been the only Canadian stop on their tour.
Shows in Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were also cancelled.
Ticketholders will be contacted for a full refund.
The 2021 ‘No Filter’ tour begins in September and includes 13 dates:
Sept. 26 – St. Louis, Mo.: The Dome at America’s Center
Sept. 30 – Charlotte, N.C.: Bank Of America Stadium
Oct. 4 – Pittsburgh, Pa.: Heinz Field
Oct. 9 – Nashville, Tenn.: Nissan Stadium
Oct. 13 – New Orleans, La.: New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
Oct. 17 – Los Angeles: SoFi Stadium
Oct. 24 – Minneapolis, Minn: U.S. Bank Stadium
Oct. 29 – Tampa, Fla: Raymond James Stadium
Nov. 2 – Dallas, Texas: Cotton Bowl Stadium
Nov. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev.: Allegiant Stadium
Nov. 11 – Atlanta, Ga.: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov. 15 – Detroit, Mich.: Ford Field
Nov. 20 – Austin, Texas: Circuit of The Americas
