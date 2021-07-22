Menu

Crime

Pickup truck backed into Cambridge building during robbery: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 4:10 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a pickup truck was backed into a building in Cambridge, Ont., as part of a theft early Thursday morning.

Police say that incident occurred at around 3:40 a.m. on Schiedel Court.

Read more: 2 Kitchener men arrested after 3rd man hit with hatchet: Waterloo police

They say after thieves used a dark-coloured pickup truck to gain admittance, they proceeded to pilfer the place, making off with ill-gained goods.

Police were unable to provide further information about the incident.

Read more: Waterloo police looking for pair who fled from police on Highway 85

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

