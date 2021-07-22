Pickup truck backed into Cambridge building during robbery: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a pickup truck was backed into a building in Cambridge, Ont., as part of a theft early Thursday morning.
Police say that incident occurred at around 3:40 a.m. on Schiedel Court.
They say after thieves used a dark-coloured pickup truck to gain admittance, they proceeded to pilfer the place, making off with ill-gained goods.
Police were unable to provide further information about the incident.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
