Pickup truck backed into Cambridge building during robbery: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a pickup truck was backed into a building in Cambridge, Ont., as part of a theft early Thursday morning.

Police say that incident occurred at around 3:40 a.m. on Schiedel Court.

They say after thieves used a dark-coloured pickup truck to gain admittance, they proceeded to pilfer the place, making off with ill-gained goods.

Police were unable to provide further information about the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

