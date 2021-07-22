Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Global outage affecting websites of airlines, banks, tech firms now fixed

By Chavi Mehta and Nivedita Balu Reuters
Posted July 22, 2021 1:24 pm
A file photo of someone using a computer keyboard. View image in full screen
A file photo of someone using a computer keyboard. The Canadian Press file

Several airlines, banks and technology websites were coming back online on Thursday afternoon after a brief outage, the third such widespread incident noted in just a span of two months, raising alarms across social media.

Websites of Delta Air Lines, Costco Wholesale Corp , American Express and Home Depot were down, displaying domain name system (DNS) service errors.

Reports on social media also suggested that some Canadian banks may have been affected by an outage, though it’s unclear at the moment whether the incidents are connected.

Cloud services provider Akamai Technologies had given an alert on its “Edge DNS” service incident, noting a “partial outage” on its website.

Read more: Massive internet outage hits websites including Reddit, Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations,” it said later in a tweet.

Trending Stories

Oracle Corp said it was monitoring the global issue related to a cloud-based DNS solution provider impacting access to many internet resources, including its own cloud services.

Click to play video: 'Rogers, Fido service outage impacting many Canadian customers' Rogers, Fido service outage impacting many Canadian customers
Rogers, Fido service outage impacting many Canadian customers – Apr 19, 2021

DNS is a service that translates readable domain names to machine readable IP addresses, connecting it to a server and delivering the requested page on the user’s phone or laptop.

In June, multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe, with some reports pointing to a glitch at U.S.-based cloud computing service providers.

About 3,500 users reported issues with Airbnb’s website, while nearly 1,500 Home Depot users reported problems, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
Costco tagDelta Airlines tagHome Depot tagInternet Outage tagfastly tagglobal internet outage tagamerican express down tagfastly internet outage tagglobal outage tagmultiple websites down tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers