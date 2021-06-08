Massive internet outage hits websites including Reddit and Amazon

Send this page to someone via email

A massive internet outage left multiple websites, including Amazon, Reddit and the New York Times, temporarily offline Tuesday morning, after services from U.S.-based cloud computing services provider Fastly went down.

Fastly said the disruption issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.

Most of Fastly’s coverage areas were facing “Degraded Performance,” the website showed.

Several of the websites that had been down, such as Reddit, The Guardian, The New York Times and the BBC, are up and running again.

Websites operated by news outlets including CNN are still experiencing outages.

Amazon.com Inc.’s retail website also seemed to be down, but is running again.

Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Amazon’s Twitch was also experiencing an outage, according to Downdetector’s website.

— with files from Reuters