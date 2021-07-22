Menu

Consumer

Playing same lottery numbers for 5 years helps Ennismore woman win $208,000 prize: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 12:25 pm
Anne Hickey of Ennismore has $208,034.90 to put toward her dreams after winning a Lotto Max second prize in the Sept. 8, 2020 draw. View image in full screen
Anne Hickey of Ennismore has $208,034.90 to put toward her dreams after winning a Lotto Max second prize in the Sept. 8, 2020 draw. OLG

An Ennismore, Ont., woman plans to use her more than $208,000 lottery prize winnings for retirement and her vision.

The OLG says Anne Hickey recently came forward to claim her $208,034.90 second-place prize from the Lotto Max draw held on Sept. 8, 2020.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Sullivan’s General Store on Ennis Road in Ennismore, north of Peterborough.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers for the last five years, which won me this prize,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

The 63-year-old avid gardener says she is a regular lottery player and discovered her win after using the OLG’s lottery mobile app late one night.

“I was sleepy, but when I saw ‘Big Winner,’ I was wide awake,” she quipped.

Hickey says she plans to use her winnings to fund her retirement.

“I’m going to make some investments and be responsible,” she said. “But I do plan to treat myself to some new glasses.”

