Money
July 7 2021 4:30pm
00:56

Kamloops man shares plan for $35M lottery win

A Kamloops man says his life is going to change after becoming B.C.’s largest jackpot winner so far this year. Retired long-haul trucker Gary Hill shares what he will do with his winnings.

