City of Kawartha Lakes man says honeymoon planned after winning $333K of $1M lottery prize

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man says an early retirement is in his plans after his share of a $1-million lottery prize.

According to the OLG, Michael Hermanson-Morton of Kirkfield won $333,333.40 in the July 6, Lotto Max’s Maxmillion draw, splitting the prize with two other winning tickets in Ontario.

“When I scanned my ticket on the OLG Lottery App and saw all 3’s, I sat there stunned for a moment,” the 52-year-old said in a statement. “I told my wife, ‘You’d better come and look at this and you might want to sit down.'”

Hermanson-Morton said he thought the result was an error and brought it to a store to verify the win.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was so excited and amazed. I didn’t think something like this would ever happen to me,” he said. “My heart rate shot up and I was shaking.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas + on West Street in Orillia.

He plans to use this win to fund an early retirement and to pay off his mortgage.

“I’ve been married 22 years and we’ve never had a honeymoon — we will now,” he said.