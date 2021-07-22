COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 7 cases, 10 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported seven COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries, bringing the total case count to 12,720 with 53 active cases, 12,438 recoveries, and 229 deaths locally.

The most recent death involved a partially vaccinated woman in her 80s reported July 15.



The total number of cases involving a variant of concern sits at 3,563, an increase of six from Wednesday.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,379 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.

105 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil

73 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India

two cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa

one case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India

one case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There is also one case listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,503 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 372 have been in Middlesex Centre and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer of those patients in the intensive care unit.

In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

LHSC is not reporting any patients from outside of the region.

There are currently zero LHSC employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization is reporting no cases involving patients, residents, or health-care workers.



Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any institutional outbreaks, however, there is an outbreak tied to indoor gatherings at Christ Embassy Church at 1472 Dundas St., in London.

As of last Thursday, six cases have been associated with the outbreak.

Vaccinations and testing

Hours and days of operation at many of the MLHU’s mass vaccination clinics will reduce starting next month. Full details can be found on our website.

The MLHU provided updated vaccination data on Tuesday, showing that as of the end of day July 17, 79.0 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose while 56.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The health unit is also now accepting walk-ins for first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at its mass vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Information on how to book and cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Several pop-up walk-in clinics are scheduled throughout the region. A full list can be found on the health unit’s website.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.1 per cent for the week of July 11, up from 1.0 per cent for the week of July 4.

Ontario

Ontario reported 185 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and seven more deaths, bringing the provincial total to 548,794 cases with 9,307 deaths, 538,124 recoveries and 1,363 cases listed as active.

All other local public health units reported 10 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

As of Thursday, 65.5 per cent of adults in Ontario are fully vaccinated while 80.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases but added three recoveries on Thursday.

The total case count stands at 3,932 with 17 active cases, 3,831 recoveries, and 84 deaths.

Of the 17 active cases, nine are in Woodstock and four are in St. Thomas. Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

One person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to SWPH, but is not in the ICU.

The number of variant of concern cases is unchanged at 863, with 762 of those listed as the Alpha variant, 51 the Beta variant and 50 the Delta variant.

There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.1 per cent for the week of July 11, down slightly from 1.2 per cent for the week of July 4.



As of July 20, SWPH says 77.3 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 55.1 per cent have had two doses.

All individuals aged 12 and up are eligible to re-book their second appointment through the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.

The health unit is also still encouraging people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Several pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Huron Perth Public Health’s COVID-19 case data for Thursday.

On Wednesday, HPPH reported two additional cases and one new recovery, for a total of 1,931 cases with 13 currently active, 1,861 recoveries and 57 deaths.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

The number of confirmed variant of concern cases rose by two to 342.

HPPH reports that one person is hospitalized with COVID-19.

The health unit said in an update on Wednesday that “the common link” among cases is that “they are not vaccinated.” As well, the health unit is urging vigilance due to the high number of Delta variant cases in Grey Bruce, which neighbours Huron Perth.

There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region but, in Wednesday’s update, HPPH says “there is one active workplace outbreak.”

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.9 per cent for the week of July 11, up from 0.6 per cent for the week of July 4.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard reported that 76.6 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had at least one vaccine dose, while 58.0 per cent are fully vaccinated, as of Thursday.

Information on vaccine eligibility and booking an appointment can be found on HPPH’s website. Specific information on booking a second dose of vaccine can also be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new case on Thursday, bringing the total to 3,633 with four active cases, 3,562 recoveries and 67 total deaths.

The most recent death was reported Wednesday and involved someone in their 80s who died in hospital.

The number of confirmed variant of concern cases is unchanged at 675.

According to Bluewater Health, there are currently no patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active institutional outbreaks in the region.



The region’s test positivity rate was just 0.34 per cent for the week of July 11, down from 0.95 per cent for the week of July 4.

As of Thursday, 75.0 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 61.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

A walk-in clinic for anyone age 12-plus in need of a first dose will be held Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dow Centre for Youth in Sarnia. More information can be found on the health unit’s website.

LPH is also asking everyone who has already received a first dose to book their second dose appointment as soon as possible as the region prepares to wind-down mass immunization clinics next month.

Residents who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

