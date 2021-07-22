Ottawa man, 23, charged in prescription fraud investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service says its initiative targeting fraudulent prescriptions has yielded charges against a 23-year-old man.

Project Mauve was created to address a reported rise in prescription fraud targeting pharmacies in the city, police said Thursday.

“Several reports” were filed between May 2020 and January 2021 about suspicious prescriptions at different pharmacies in Ottawa, according to Project Mauve investigators.

They say now they’ve identified one of the individuals they believe is involved.

Kristopher Khalil of Ottawa was charged on July 15 with seven counts of fraud not exceeding $5,000, seven counts of uttering a forged document, two counts of personation to gain advantage and one count each of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and unlawful possession of a Schedule I substance.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was released with a scheduled court date.

Project Mauve remains active, police say.

Anyone with information related to potentially fraudulent prescriptions is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 3416.

Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:55 Online pharmacies pushing unauthorized COVID-19 treatments to Canadians Online pharmacies pushing unauthorized COVID-19 treatments to Canadians – May 11, 2021