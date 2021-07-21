Menu

Crime

Man connected with 8 armed robberies caught in the act: Ottawa police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 2:24 pm
Police say a patrol officer identified the suspect in a string of robberies after he happened to walk in on a robbery taking place. View image in full screen
Police say a patrol officer identified the suspect in a string of robberies after he happened to walk in on a robbery taking place. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police have apprehended a man they say is responsible for several armed robberies over the last several weeks.

Ottawa’s robbery unit had been investigating the string of crimes for weeks, but a major break in the case took place last Thursday, when an officer out on patrol happened to walk in on a robbery taking place at a fast food restaurant on Carling Avenue.

Read more: Ottawa police arrest teenager in midst of gunpoint robbery, kidnapping

The officer and the man got into an altercation. Though the man was able to escape, investigators say they were able to gather important information and evidence that led them to the suspect.

Ottawa police’s Bayshore neighbourhood team made the arrest Friday.

Read more: Ottawa police seek shower-capped suspect in Glebe robbery

Matthew Border, 38, of Ottawa, faces eight charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon for committing an offence, seven charges of wearing a mask during the commission of an offence, and one charge each of escaping custody and resisting a peace officer.

As of Wednesday, Border remains in custody.

