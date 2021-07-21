Man connected with 8 armed robberies caught in the act: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have apprehended a man they say is responsible for several armed robberies over the last several weeks.

Ottawa’s robbery unit had been investigating the string of crimes for weeks, but a major break in the case took place last Thursday, when an officer out on patrol happened to walk in on a robbery taking place at a fast food restaurant on Carling Avenue.

The officer and the man got into an altercation. Though the man was able to escape, investigators say they were able to gather important information and evidence that led them to the suspect.

Ottawa police’s Bayshore neighbourhood team made the arrest Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthew Border, 38, of Ottawa, faces eight charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon for committing an offence, seven charges of wearing a mask during the commission of an offence, and one charge each of escaping custody and resisting a peace officer.

As of Wednesday, Border remains in custody.