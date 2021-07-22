Police investigate string of overnight break and enters in Dartmouth, Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for suspects after three businesses in Halifax and Dartmouth were broken into overnight.

Halifax Regional Police say the first break-in happened at LA Convenience on Barrington Street just before midnight Wednesday.

Police say a white man between 5’10” and 6’0″ in his late 30s was seen in the Barrington Street area yelling and carrying a stick resembling a broom handle.

Police say he was seen by several people swinging the stick and yelling, just prior to smashing the store’s front glass door. According to police, he damaged the interior of the store as well.

Cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash were stolen. Police say at the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a hoodie, dark pants and a baseball cap.

Police responded to the next break-in at Geebo Device Repair on Gaston Road in Dartmouth about an hour and a half later. A suspect described only as a white woman was seen on store video breaking into the front entry of the store.

A police dog was able to locate evidence from the crime scene, but a suspect has not been located.

Police responded to the third robbery at 3:42 a.m., which happened at Strange Adventures on the corner of Prince and Lower Water streets.

Patrol officers noticed the front door of the business was smashed in and entry was gained. It hasn’t been determined whether anything was stolen.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the break-ins. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.