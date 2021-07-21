Menu

Lifestyle

Pouncing pooches learn to fly at Nanaimo, B.C.’s new ‘dock diving’ school

By Kylie Stanton & Simon Little Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 10:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island’s first dog dock diving centre' Vancouver Island’s first dog dock diving centre
WATCH: Four-legged competitors are lining up to train at Vancouver Island's first officially-sanctioned facility for dog dock diving. Kylie Stanton reports.

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but the folks behind Nanaimo, B.C.’s Pooch Pool School might quibble with that one.

It’s the island’s first officially sanctioned facility to offer “dock diving” — a growing sport for dogs that sees them sprint down a dock and leap as high or far as possible.

Read more: Dog diving competition taking place in central Alberta this weekend

“We’ve been kind of waiting many, many years for somebody to do this, and I just, you know, thought, what the heck? No one has done it yet, I might as well,” owner Kim Sirett told Global News.

“Sports enthusiasts that are doing with this with their dogs will want to use this to practice and start different techniques to learn some better distances and measurements.”

Click to play video: 'Diving dogs make a splash in central Alberta' Diving dogs make a splash in central Alberta
Diving dogs make a splash in central Alberta – Oct 9, 2020

The facility features as 12-metre platform and 15-metre tank, and meets the specifications of North American Diving Dogs — the sport’s governing body.

In addition to training pups on a quest to be top dog, it also offers aqua therapy for dogs recovering from injuries as well as swimming lessons.

Read more: Kingston’s 32nd annual Sheep Dog Trials attracts 7,000 dog lovers

Siertt said the new facility has drawn dog owners from across the island, and even the Lower Mainland.

The school hopes to hold its first competition event in late August.

“It’s the kind of sport where everybody kind of works together … and they’re all encouraging each other,” Siertt said.

