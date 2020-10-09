Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Dog diving competition taking place in central Alberta this weekend

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Click to play video 'Diving dogs make a splash in central Alberta' Diving dogs make a splash in central Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: Dozens of dogs are making a big splash this weekend, diving into competition in the central Alberta town of Blackfalds. As Sarah Komadina explains, it's a unique sport and for the first time the championship is being held in Canada.

Dog diving is a growing agility sport in Canada and this year, the first ever North America Diving Dogs Canadian Regionals is taking place at Prairie Dog Sports in Blackfalds, Alta.

Dogs are enticed to run the length of a dock and leap as far out into the water as possible to compete for height or distance.

“It’s super fun, the dogs love it,” said Megan-Rai Ferguson with North America Diving Dogs Canada.

“You don’t compete against me, I don’t compete against you — it’s just you and your dog doing the best we can.”

Tweet This

Normally the dogs train near their home city and then if they qualify, they travel to Orlando, Fla., for the big competition. But due COVID-19 restrictions, nine regionals across the continent are being held to find the top diving dogs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once all the regionals are done, the tallies are in and the dogs are announced,” Ferguson said.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Oliver outdoor pool welcomes pooches for last splash of the season 

Almost 60 big and small dogs are diving over the weekend. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the event is taking place over three days and only a limited number of people are allowed at one time. Competitors from across the country came to Blackfalds, including dogs from B.C. and as far as Quebec.

Trending Stories

Fourteen-year-old Jonathan Ansorger and his buddy Plai have been practising all summer. He said Plai dives well.

“It’s very exhilarating and I know that he is having a lot of fun and happiness when he does it,” Ansorger said.

Tweet This

The dogs do look like they have a great time when they are chasing their toy and diving into the water, but in Blackfalds, they also get an extra treat. The town has the only heated dog pool in the country.

“Our jumping dogs get that little extra benefit because their muscles don’t get as tight through jumps,” Prairie Dog Sports owner Michelle Eadie said.

The regional competition runs until Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DogsPetsBlackfaldsDogs in poolsdiving dogsDiving dog competitionDock divingDog divingDog diving contestNorth America Diving Dog ChampionshipsPrairie Dog Sports
Flyers
More weekly flyers