Sports

The Kingston Colts are galloping once again in the Fergie Jenkins League

By Doug Jeffries Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 5:36 pm
Click to play video: 'The Kingston baseball Colts are back on the field' The Kingston baseball Colts are back on the field
The Kingston Baseball Association is back in business. The sport has exploded in the Limestone city with 600 children playing the summer game after a two year hiatus.

The Kingston Baseball Association is back in business after a two-year delay for COVID-19.

Close to 600 children have registered to play a shortened house league and all-star season.

The KBA prides itself on providing an environment for boys and girls to play the game safely and soundly.

Jim Hunt, the league’s vice-president, looks after the all-star program that competes in the Fergie Jenkins Showcase League. With some COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the Kingston Colts are back on the field.

“The boys could not be happier,” Hunt says.

The long-time minor league coach says baseball has become a popular summertime sport in the Limestone city.

“Ten years ago, we had less than 100 players, but now the numbers have grown substantially,” Hunt says.

“Thanks to committed volunteers, coaches, parents and players, the sport has really taken off. We’ve got seven rep teams in the Fergie Jenkins League.”

Jacob McLellan, a 17-year-old catcher who is a member of the Colts under-18 squad, says the COVID-19 layoff affected everyone both mentally and physically.

“It’s great to be back on the field, playing a sport we love,” McLellan says.

“It took a while, but the rust is finally starting to wear off,” added McLellan, who just signed to play hockey this fall with the Powassan Voodoos of the Northern Ontario Junior A League.

“There wasn’t much we could do during COVID-19,” McLellan said. “I have to admit, it affected me in different ways but hopefully it’s over and it’s such a wonderful feeling to be back with the boys and playing the game.”

Joe Kennedy, pitcher for the under-14 Colts, concurs. He says he’s ecstatic to be back playing.

“We haven’t played baseball in a long time,” Kennedy says.

“I missed the guys and having fun together. Our coaches have been working on fundamentals and we’ll get better as the season progresses. Right now we don’t care about winning. It’s just great to be back playing again at Megaffin Park.”

