Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen travelling 133 km/h over speed limit among 5 caught stunt driving in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 4:01 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they charged five people with stunt driving on a Cambridge road on Tuesday night.

Those arrested were all caught along McQueen Shaver Boulevard travelling in excess of 50 km/h above the 60 km/h posted speed limit with one person doing more than three times that number.

Read more: Cambridge man arrested in connection with vandalism at Baitul Kareem Mosque

The list of those charged include two women from Brantford, aged 51 and 45, as well as an 18-year-old woman from Cambridge.

Trending Stories

Two men from Cambridge were alleged to be the most egregious of the speeders, with a 25-year-old clocked at 164 km/h and an 18-year-old said to be travelling at an incredible 193 km/h in the 60 km/h zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police looking for Chevrolet Trailblazer, vehicle connected to rash of thefts

Police say all five have been charged with speeding and stunt driving.

In addition, they all had their vehicles impounded and licences suspended for 14 days.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagWaterloo stunt driving tagWateroo Regional Police tagCambridge Road tagCambridge stunt driving tagMcQueen Shaver Boulevard Cambridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers