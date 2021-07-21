Teen travelling 133 km/h over speed limit among 5 caught stunt driving in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say they charged five people with stunt driving on a Cambridge road on Tuesday night.
Those arrested were all caught along McQueen Shaver Boulevard travelling in excess of 50 km/h above the 60 km/h posted speed limit with one person doing more than three times that number.
The list of those charged include two women from Brantford, aged 51 and 45, as well as an 18-year-old woman from Cambridge.
Two men from Cambridge were alleged to be the most egregious of the speeders, with a 25-year-old clocked at 164 km/h and an 18-year-old said to be travelling at an incredible 193 km/h in the 60 km/h zone.
Police say all five have been charged with speeding and stunt driving.
In addition, they all had their vehicles impounded and licences suspended for 14 days.
