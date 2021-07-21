COVID-19: Active cases, hospitalizations up in Saskatchewan on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan‘s COVID-19 active case count and hospitalizations have gone up after the provincial government announced 53 new cases and 19 recoveries on Wednesday.

No new deaths have been recorded.

The far northwest reported the largest share of Wednesday’s new cases with 24. Other zones with new cases include two in the far north central, two in the far northeast, nine in the northwest, one in the north central zone, five in Saskatoon, four in Regina, one in the southwest and one in south central.

Read more: Saskatchewan Health Authority reminds residents of risks associated with wildfire smoke

Active cases now stand at 276 with the seven-day daily average at 30.

The overall infection total in the province is up to 49,525 cases with 7,961 being variants of concern. Total recoveries are up to 48,674.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitalizations are now at 59, up from 55 on Tuesday. Some 49 patients are receiving inpatient care and 10 are in intensive care units.

There were 1,683 COVID-19 tests processed on Tuesday in the province. To date, 947,300 tests for COVID-19 have been processed in Saskatchewan.

In terms of vaccinations, an additional 5,413 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan. This brings the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,358,720.

Seventy-four per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose and 60 per cent of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated.