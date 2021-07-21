Menu

Sports

Guelph Storm to play 6 exhibition games before 2021-22 season

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 3:54 pm

The Ontario Hockey League has released an exhibition schedule that will see the Guelph Storm play six games before the start of the 2021-22 regular season.

Four games will be against the Mississauga Steelheads, while two will be against the Niagara IceDogs.

Read more: OHL requires nearly everyone involved in the game to be vaccinated

OHL training camps open on Sept. 2 and the regular season gets under on Oct. 7. The Storm begin their season on Oct. 8 on the road against the Kitchener Rangers.

Trending Stories

Here’s a list of exhibition games the Storm are scheduled to play:

Sept. 4 — Mississauga at Guelph, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 — Guelph at Mississauga, 2 p.m.

Sept. 17 — Guelph at Mississauga, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 — Niagara at Guelph, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 — Guelph at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 — Mississauga at Guelph, 7:30 p.m.

