Guelph Storm to play 6 exhibition games before 2021-22 season

The Ontario Hockey League has released an exhibition schedule that will see the Guelph Storm play six games before the start of the 2021-22 regular season.
Four games will be against the Mississauga Steelheads, while two will be against the Niagara IceDogs.
OHL training camps open on Sept. 2 and the regular season gets under on Oct. 7. The Storm begin their season on Oct. 8 on the road against the Kitchener Rangers.
Trending Stories
Here’s a list of exhibition games the Storm are scheduled to play:
Sept. 4 — Mississauga at Guelph, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 — Guelph at Mississauga, 2 p.m.
Sept. 17 — Guelph at Mississauga, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 — Niagara at Guelph, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 — Guelph at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 — Mississauga at Guelph, 7:30 p.m.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments