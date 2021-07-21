12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region for 2nd straight day

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day and a row and third time this year, Waterloo Public Health reported just 12 new positive tests for COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases in the area to 18,223.

The other occurrence was on July 8 with the three days being the only in 2021 where 20 or less cases were reported.

This drops the rolling seven day average number of new cases down to 20.4. That number stood at 32.6 a week ago and 60.7 on June 1.

Another 24 people have also been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the region to 17780.

Waterloo Public Health says we are down to 143 active COVID-19 cases, over 100 less than the 262 reported last Tuesday.

There are currently 19 people in area hospitals suffering from COVID-19 including 12 who are in ICU. This is a drop of four and one respectively.

We are down to 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks after one came to an end at a farm in New Hamburg.

At the far end of the spectrum, the region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force says there have now been 715,363 vaccinations done in the area, 6,371 more than it reported 24 hours earlier.

Another 5,592 residents are fully vaccinated, lifting the total number of vaccinations in the area to 308,710.

This means that 62.42 per cent of people who live in Waterloo Region have now been fully vaccinated while 69.61 per cent have had at least a jab of vaccine.

Those numbers climb to 82.04 per cent and 63.17 per cent if you only count those over the age of 12 who are eligible to be vaccinated.

According to Wednesday’s report, 12 cases were reported in Waterloo Region, 26 in Toronto, 13 in Durham and 16 in Peel Region.

All other local public health units reported 10 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province now stands at 9,300 as four new deaths were recorded.

*With files from Global News’ Jess Patton

