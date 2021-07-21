2nd-dose walk-ins now accepted at COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says all public vaccination clinics in the area will begin accepting first- and second-dose COVID-19 vaccination walk-ins Thursday.

“With more vaccine available, and fewer people contending for appointments, we’re now able to accommodate walk-ins for both first and second doses,” said Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is also heading the region’s vaccination task force efforts.

“We’re pleased to be able to make it easier for residents to complete their vaccine series as soon as possible.”

The region says members can still schedule appointments at the clinics while walk-ins will be accepted as long as there is a sufficient supply of vaccine.

With the vaccine rollout accelerating, the region says all residents can get fully vaccinated by summer’s end (although those who still have not gotten their first dose are running out of time to accomplish this.)

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 Ontario care home where 81 died turned down advice on COVID-19 isolation rooms: emails Ontario care home where 81 died turned down advice on COVID-19 isolation rooms: emails

Those who are currently scheduled to get a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in September or October can rebook their appointments for an earlier date, the region adds.

On Tuesday, the region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force reported there have now been 708,992 vaccinations in the area.

The agency said 303,118 people have now been fully vaccinated, which means 51.47 per cent of the area’s population has now been vaccinated while 69.49 per cent of residents have received at least one dose.

At least 75 per cent of every eligible age group has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine aside from those in the 12-17 age group.

Story continues below advertisement

They became eligible for vaccinations later but the progress among that group has slowed to a trickle of late.

Over the past week, only 1.7 per cent of people in that age group have received their first dose.