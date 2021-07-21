Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan police issue 490 tickets related to seatbelt offences in June: SGI

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 2:34 pm
In June, police across Saskatchewan wrote a total of 490 tickets for people not using or wearing seatbelts or small passengers who were not properly restrained. View image in full screen
In June, police across Saskatchewan wrote a total of 490 tickets for people not using or wearing seatbelts or small passengers who were not properly restrained. File / Global News

Saskatchewan police issued 490 tickets in June to drivers and passengers for either not wearing a seatbelt, wearing it wrong or having children not properly restrained to their seat.

“It is unbelievable that police caught this many people not using or wearing a seatbelt or wearing one improperly in a single month,” Saskatchewan Government Insurance said in a press release Wednesday.

“The evidence is clear. Seatbelts save lives. Not wearing one makes you more likely to die or be seriously injured in a vehicle collision.“

Saskatchewan police reported 507 impaired driving offences in May, SGI says

Broken down, 313 tickets were given out to drivers and 51 tickets to passengers for failing to properly use or wear a seatbelt.

Story continues below advertisement

Forty-three tickets were issued to drivers for driving with a passenger under the age of seven not properly restrained and 83 tickets were handed out related to other seatbelt and child restraints.

“Vehicles have a protective cage around the occupants to protect them in the event of a serious collision, directing the violent forces around the passenger compartment and away from the people inside,” SGI said.

Saskatchewan police issue 7,165 speeding tickets in April, SGI says

“Skipping the seatbelt means you could have a violent trip through a windshield and onto the pavement beyond. You’re three times more likely to be killed if you are ejected from a vehicle and 17 times more likely to be ejected if you’re not wearing a seatbelt.”

Police also handed out 6,458 tickets related to speeding and aggressive driving offences, 974 distracted driving tickets and 447 impaired driving offences in June.

Motorcyclists against proposed SGI insurance hike – Jul 4, 2021
