Six Nations elected chief set to reveal search for unmarked graves at Brantford residential school site

WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some people.

The Six Nations of the Grand River’s elected chief is set to reveal plans involving a search for unmarked graves at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School on Wednesday afternoon.

Mark Hill revealed the probe of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School located on Mohawk Street during a presser at the Woodland Cultural Centre on Monday.

Hill said that the search would be survivor-led and that a requisition last month for $10 million in funding was submitted to both the federal and provincial governments.

The move comes amid the recent discoveries of human remains in over 800 unmarked graves in B.C. and Saskatchewan.

The funding will go toward in-depth investigations into the children who never returned to their Indigenous communities from residential schools.

The centre’s records show that some 30 to 50 children died at the institute over its many years of operation.

Some of the grounds have also been searched through the years via infrastructure repairs but not all of the estimated 350 acres.

On Monday, both the federal and Ontario governments jointly committed $9.4 million for another phase in the restoration of the residential school building. Ottawa is putting up the bulk of the money, with $7.6 million coming through its Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and $1.8 million coming from Queens Park.

“In partnership with Indigenous peoples, provinces and territories, we continue our work to advance reconciliation and ensure Indigenous communities have the tools needed to succeed and ensure the well-being of their people,” minister of infrastructure and communities Catherine McKenna said in a statement on Monday.

The site is home to the Woodland Cultural Centre, which preserves and promotes Indigenous history, art, language and culture of the Haudenosaunee people of the eastern Woodlands.

The agency’s “Save the Evidence” campaign is developing the building into a historic site with a definitive history of residential schools in Canada.

In memory of children who were a part of residential schools, the stairs to the building’s entrance in recent weeks have been covered with tiny shoes, stuffed animals and other items.