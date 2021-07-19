Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 19 2021 8:42pm
01:32

Residential school records must be released directly to First Nations: FSIN

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron says churches should release residential school records directly to First Nations.

