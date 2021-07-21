Waterloo woman pronounced dead after swimming incident in Manitoulin: OPP

Provincial police in Manitoulin say a 64-year-old woman from Waterloo is dead after an incident Manitouwaning Bay (Lake Huron).
OPP say officers were called to Assiginack Township just after 8 p.m. after it was reported that someone had gone underwater without resurfacing.
After an investigation, it was determined a couple had been staying at a nearby camp on Watersedge Lane, and they had gone for a swim when the women went under and did not resurface.
Police say the person was recovered before paramedics transported her to a hospital in Little Current, where she was later pronounced dead.
They say the victim was Catherine Plomskie of Waterloo.
Police say they continue to investigate and that a post-mortem will be scheduled at a later date.
