Crime

Waterloo woman pronounced dead after swimming incident in Manitoulin: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 12:09 pm
Provincial police in Manitoulin say a 64-year-old woman from Waterloo is dead after an incident in Manitowaning Bay. View image in full screen
Provincial police in Manitoulin say a 64-year-old woman from Waterloo is dead after an incident in Manitowaning Bay. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Provincial police in Manitoulin say a 64-year-old woman from Waterloo is dead after an incident Manitouwaning Bay (Lake Huron).

OPP say officers were called to Assiginack Township just after 8 p.m. after it was reported that someone had gone underwater without resurfacing.

Read more: Woodstock woman critically injured in Zorra Township crash dies in hospital, OPP say

After an investigation, it was determined a couple had been staying at a nearby camp on Watersedge Lane, and they had gone for a swim when the women went under and did not resurface.

Trending Stories

Police say the person was recovered before paramedics transported her to a hospital in Little Current, where she was later pronounced dead.

Read more: Family reflects after mother killed in boat crash on Muskoka’s Lake Rosseau — ‘She had so much life’

Story continues below advertisement

They say the victim was Catherine Plomskie of Waterloo.

Police say they continue to investigate and that a post-mortem will be scheduled at a later date.

