Waterloo woman pronounced dead after swimming incident in Manitoulin: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Manitoulin say a 64-year-old woman from Waterloo is dead after an incident Manitouwaning Bay (Lake Huron).

OPP say officers were called to Assiginack Township just after 8 p.m. after it was reported that someone had gone underwater without resurfacing.

After an investigation, it was determined a couple had been staying at a nearby camp on Watersedge Lane, and they had gone for a swim when the women went under and did not resurface.

Police say the person was recovered before paramedics transported her to a hospital in Little Current, where she was later pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the victim was Catherine Plomskie of Waterloo.

Police say they continue to investigate and that a post-mortem will be scheduled at a later date.