Canada

Steinbach RCMP are still searching for man missing since May 2020

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 12:33 pm
Peter Hawkins.
Peter Hawkins. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP in Steinbach are reaching out to the public for help in an ongoing missing person investigation.

They’re looking for Christopher Peter Hawkins, 48, who was last spotted more than a year ago, on May 29, 2020.

Hawkins, who goes by his middle name, Peter, was last seen walking toward a path leading to the campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park, after taking a taxi from the RM of Ste Anne to Betula Lake.

Police searched for him at the time he was reported missing, but so far their searches have proven fruitless.

“We miss him — his humour, honesty, and caring; his love of music and sharing his detailed knowledge of NHL hockey,” said Hawkins’ mother, Julie.

“His cat Wendy still sleeps on his bed, missing him and hoping he’ll come home.

“We are all praying for his safety and while we keep searching, we need the help of people who may know something to come forward to police.”

Hawkins is described as five feet 11 inches, 180 lbs, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a red T-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information can call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

