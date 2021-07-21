Police charge man in connection with fatal stabbing of 40-year-old man near Hamilton motel

Send this page to someone via email

HAMILTON – Police in Hamilton, Ont., have made an arrest in the weekend stabbing death of a man.

Police responded to a call from the Red Rose Motel on Queenston Road, just east of the Red Hill Valley Parkway, shortly before 10 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said officers found 40-year-old Christopher La Rose at a bus shelter near the motel with stab wounds. He died shortly after.

Police issued a warrant for Myles Blackburn on charges of first-degree murder on Tuesday and announced his arrest in the alleged murder on Wednesday.

They say investigators from several units were involved in the search for the suspect.

Blackburn is due in court Wednesday.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the killing.

The incident marked the city’s 10th homicide of 2021.

—With files from Rick Zamperin

