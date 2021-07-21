Menu

Crime

Police charge man in connection with fatal stabbing of 40-year-old man near Hamilton motel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2021 8:08 am
Police say 40-year-old Christopher La Rose of Brampton is Hamilton's 10th homicide of 2021. View image in full screen
Police say 40-year-old Christopher La Rose of Brampton is Hamilton's 10th homicide of 2021. Hamilton Police Service

HAMILTON – Police in Hamilton, Ont., have made an arrest in the weekend stabbing death of a man.

Police responded to a call from the Red Rose Motel on Queenston Road, just east of the Red Hill Valley Parkway, shortly before 10 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said officers found 40-year-old Christopher La Rose at a bus shelter near the motel with stab wounds. He died shortly after.

Read more: Brampton man found near Hamilton motel is the city’s 10th homicide of 2021

Police issued a warrant for Myles Blackburn on charges of first-degree murder on Tuesday and announced his arrest in the alleged murder on Wednesday.

They say investigators from several units were involved in the search for the suspect.

Blackburn is due in court Wednesday.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the killing.

The incident marked the city’s 10th homicide of 2021.

With files from Rick Zamperin

© 2021 The Canadian Press
