Major Crime Unit investigating homicide at Hamilton motel

The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of a 40-year-old man from Brampton at a motel in the city’s east end.

Police responded to a call from the Red Rose Motel on Queenston Road, just east of the Red Hill Valley Parkway, shortly before 10 a.m., Sunday.

“Hamilton police received a 9-1-1 call for a stabbing that just occurred in the area of the Red Rose Motel,” said Acting Detective Sergeant Daryl Reid. “Police arrived on scene and located a male victim. He was found with stab wounds and was transported to local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Reid says the victim was injured during an altercation in the motel, where he was visiting people in one of the units, and was found at a bus shelter on the sidewalk just down the street.

Hamilton Police are investigating the 10th homicide of 2021 at the Red Rose Motel in #HamOnt. There is a heavy police presence and traffic is affected. Please avoid the area. The investigation is in the early stages and more details will be released when available. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 18, 2021

Hamilton Police responded to a call at 9:45 am today at the Red Rose Motel. Major Crime is now investigating the death of an adult male. There is a heavy police presence in the area with Queenston Road closed between Nash and Woodman. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 18, 2021

Investigators have obtained surveillance video from the motel and continue to gather surveillance video from the surrounding area.

Police spent the better part of Sunday afternoon interviewing witnesses and some of the tenants at the motel and plan to canvass the neighbourhood to a greater extent on Monday.

Reid says there is no threat to the public as it is believed the stabbing was a targeted incident.

“All I can say is there was more than two people involved in the altercation and it took place inside one of the units,” added Reid.

Reid says they are waiting for a warrant before they can search the unit in which the stabbing took place and gather more evidence.

@HamiltonPolice Major Crime Unit investigating the city’s 10th homicide of the year at the Red Rose Motel. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/xmzOHEIU4a — 900 CHML (@AM900CHML) July 18, 2021

It is Hamilton’s 10th homicide of the year.

“At this time we are not releasing the name of the victim as family are still being located and notified of the death,” said Reid. “We are continuing to do interviews and review surveillance video from the area to identify the people involved.”

Police closed Queenston Road between Nash Road and Woodman Drive for several hours and had asked the public to avoid the area.

