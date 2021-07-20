Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Evacuation alert issued for 1,500-hectare wildfire located 60 km east of Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 7:56 pm
A map showing the evacuation alert issued Tuesday afternoon for the Winnifred Creek wildfire that’s burning approximately 60 kilometres east of Kelowna. View image in full screen
A map showing the evacuation alert issued Tuesday afternoon for the Winnifred Creek wildfire that’s burning approximately 60 kilometres east of Kelowna. Regional District of North Okanagan

An evacuation alert has been issued for a wildfire that’s burning well east of Kelowna.

The Winnifred Creek blaze is listed at 1,500 hectares and is deemed to be out of control.

It was discovered on Sunday and is around 60 kilometres due east of downtown Kelowna. It’s also around 35 km south of Cherryville.

Read more: B.C. declares provincial state of emergency due to wildfires

The Regional District of the North Okanagan issued the evacuation alert at 3 p.m., adding it did so after recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service.

Trending Stories

The evacuation alert is in effect for the following areas:

  • Highway 6, 15 to 25 km east of Cherryville
  • East Kettle River Forest Service Road
  • Kettle River Mainline Road
  • Keefer Lake Rd, including Keefer Lake Area.

To view the evacuation alert, visit this webpage.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire from the South end of Osoyoos Lake' Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire from the South end of Osoyoos Lake
Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire from the South end of Osoyoos Lake
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagWildfires tagBC wildfires tagNorth Okanagan tagBC Wildfire Service tagHighway 6 tagevacuation alert tagRDNO tagCherryville tagregional district north Okanagan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers