Evacuation alert issued for 1,500-hectare wildfire located 60 km east of Kelowna

An evacuation alert has been issued for a wildfire that’s burning well east of Kelowna.

The Winnifred Creek blaze is listed at 1,500 hectares and is deemed to be out of control.

It was discovered on Sunday and is around 60 kilometres due east of downtown Kelowna. It’s also around 35 km south of Cherryville.

The Regional District of the North Okanagan issued the evacuation alert at 3 p.m., adding it did so after recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service.

The evacuation alert is in effect for the following areas:

Highway 6, 15 to 25 km east of Cherryville

East Kettle River Forest Service Road

Kettle River Mainline Road

Keefer Lake Rd, including Keefer Lake Area.

To view the evacuation alert, visit this webpage.

