‘Signal of hope’: Pressure mounts to open long-unused space at Kelowna General Hospital

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After sitting unused for years, there is some indication that an empty space at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) could finally be under consideration for use, according to a leaked memo circulated to some medical staff.

The memo references the unfinished sixth floor of the hospital’s Centennial Tower, space that has sat vacant for more than a dozen years despite ongoing concerns about overcrowding and hallway care at the hospital.

“This memo is a signal of hope but it’s nowhere near the commitment that we need to see,” said Gavin Dew, Conservative MLA for Kelowna-Mission.

The memo states in part that Interior Health is “actively engaging the ministry to advance the development of 6E,” adding that officials are “hopeful these efforts will soon lead to the approval, development, and opening of 6E.”

“It’s disappointing that it has required a sustained political pressure campaign to get this conversation moving but if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes,” Dew said.

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Dew has been pressuring the government in recent weeks to address what he calls “hallway health care” while hospital space sits unoccupied by repeatedly raising the issue in the legislature during question period.

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“Thirteen years after Kelowna General Hospital Centennial Tower was opened, why is more than 50 beds worth of expansion space on the fifth and sixth floors sitting empty and unfinished behind lock and key,” he asked on April 15.

2:13 Local MLA says floors sitting empty at Kelowna General Hospital as patients sit in hallways

The issue has renewed concerns about capacity pressures at Kelowna General Hospital, where hallway beds have become increasingly common.

B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne visited Kelowna in early May to tour the hospital and meet with staff amid the growing criticism.

Osborne did not make herself available to media during the visit, describing it as informal.

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In a statement to Global News, Interior Health said the memo was part of ongoing internal update.

“Hospital capacity continues to require careful planning across Interior Health to support the growing population needs,” said Lorne Sisley, Interior Health’s vice-president of infrastructure and support services.

“We routinely advocate for infrastructure and service improvements across the region and building out further clinical space at KGH in 6E is one opportunity we’re continuing to explore. We will continue to work with the province to assess and advance our regional capital priorities.”

The Ministry of Infrastructure told Global News a business case has not been submitted to government for this project.

“We need to get this space open. We need to give people dignity and privacy and appropriate care, not hallway health care,” Dew said. “And if we have to keep on pushing, that’s what we’ll do.”