Canada

2 dead after crash in Toronto’s west end near Pearson airport

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 6:35 pm
The scene of the crash near Pearson Airport. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash near Pearson Airport. Pascal Marchand

Toronto police say two people are dead after a crash near Pearson airport on Tuesday.

According to posts on the Toronto Police Service Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Carlingview Drive and Constellation Court, north of Dixon Road, at 4:12 p.m.

Police said said there was a two-vehicle crash and one of the cars flipped and collided into a pole, while the other went into a building, which was subsequently evacuated due to a gas leak.

Read more: Man wanted for murder after pedestrian ‘deliberately’ hit by truck in Toronto’s Port Lands: police

Officers said a female victim died at the scene while a male victim had “very serious injuries” and was rushed to hospital.

Police later said he died in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto paramedics told Global News both were adults.

There is no word on what led to the incident.

