2 dead after crash in Toronto’s west end near Pearson airport

Toronto police say two people are dead after a crash near Pearson airport on Tuesday.
According to posts on the Toronto Police Service Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Carlingview Drive and Constellation Court, north of Dixon Road, at 4:12 p.m.
Police said said there was a two-vehicle crash and one of the cars flipped and collided into a pole, while the other went into a building, which was subsequently evacuated due to a gas leak.
Officers said a female victim died at the scene while a male victim had “very serious injuries” and was rushed to hospital.
Police later said he died in hospital.
Toronto paramedics told Global News both were adults.
There is no word on what led to the incident.
