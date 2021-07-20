Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Reducing flood risk in Calgary: feds move ahead with Springbank reservoir

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2021 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Environmental review delays contentious Springbank reservoir project' Environmental review delays contentious Springbank reservoir project
WATCH (May 18, 2018): A controversial flood mitigation plan has hit another setback. The proposed Springbank reservoir is being delayed by 10 months because it still requires approval. As Jill Croteau reports -- the move is ramping up hostility of impacted landowners – May 18, 2018

The federal government says an off-stream reservoir that could protect Calgary from future flooding is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Alberta Transportation proposed the $432-million reservoir near the rural community of Springbank, Alta., which is west and upstream of Calgary.

Read more: Alberta’s Springbank off-stream reservoir receives $187M in federal funding

The project, which would divert water from the Elbow River, was proposed after extensive flooding in Calgary in 2013.

It led to five fatalities and caused more than $5 billion in damage across southern Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Calgary flood 5 years later: The drastic changes after the waters receded' Calgary flood 5 years later: The drastic changes after the waters receded
Story continues below advertisement

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was joined Tuesday by Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Alberta Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney to provide more details at a news conference in Calgary.

Trending Stories

The project has the support of the City of Calgary, but faced opposition from some landowners west of the city.

Read more: ‘In the public interest’: Reservoir to protect Calgary from floods gets NRCB approval

Alberta’s Natural Resources Conservation Board approved the project last month and Wilkinson signed off on a federal environmental assessment earlier this month that determined it was not likely to cause significant adverse effects.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta Environment tagCanadian Government tagAlberta Transportation tagAlberta Floods tagElbow River tagFlood Mitigation tagCalgary Floods tagFlood Risk tagSpringbank reservoir tagCalgary floods 2013 tagoff-stream reservoir tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers