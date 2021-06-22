Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

‘In the public interest’: Reservoir to protect Calgary from floods gets NRCB approval

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2021 4:27 pm
Springbank reservoir View image in full screen
The location of the Springbank off-stream reservoir project in relation to Calgary, Alta., from a video created by the government. Government of Alberta/YouTube

The Natural Resources Conservation Board has approved a controversial reservoir that could protect Calgary from future flooding, ruling that it’s in the public interest on Monday.

Alberta Transportation proposed the $432-million off-stream reservoir near the rural community of Springbank, Alta., which is west and upstream of Calgary.

Read more: Public interest review begins into proposed reservoir to protect Calgary from floods

The project, which would divert water from the Elbow River, was proposed after extensive flooding in Calgary in 2013.

It led to five fatalities and caused more than $5 billion in damage across southern Alberta.

The project had the support of the City of Calgary but faced opposition from some landowners, including the Springbank community and the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Review hears closing arguments into proposed reservoir to protect Calgary from floods

The board, an arm’s-length agency of the Alberta government, says the dam will provide much-needed flood protection to Calgary.

Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Calgary Flooding tagAlberta Transportation tagFlood Mitigation tagCalgary Food tagSpringbank dam tagCalgary Floods tagAlberta Flood Mitigation tagSpringbank Off-stream Reservoir tagSpringbank reservoir project tagNatural Resources Conservation Board tagSpringbank off-stream reservoir project tagSpringbank dam approved tagSpringbank Off-Stream Reservoir approved tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers