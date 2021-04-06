Menu

Canada

Review hears closing arguments into proposed reservoir to protect Calgary from floods

By Staff The Canadian Press
Springbank reservoir View image in full screen
The location of the Springbank off-stream reservoir project in relation to Calgary, Alta. from a video created by the government. Courtesy: Government of Alberta/YouTube

Closing arguments are being held Tuesday at a review of a proposed reservoir that could protect Calgary from future flooding.

The two-week-long hearing by the Natural Resources Conservation Board, an arms-length agency of the Alberta government, is to determine whether the project is in the public interest.

Read more: Public interest review begins into proposed reservoir to protect Calgary from floods

It’s considering the project’s social, economic and environmental effects.

Alberta Transportation proposed the $432-million off-stream reservoir near the rural community of Springbank, Alta., which is west and upstream of Calgary.

READ MORE: ‘The government can do better’: Critics of Springbank Dam hold information session

The idea for the reservoir, which would divert water from the Elbow River, developed after extensive flooding in Calgary in 2013.

It has faced stiff opposition from some landowners, who prefer another site further upstream.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
