Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued in southern Ontario ahead of storm

Several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued by Environment Canada across southern Ontario ahead of an incoming storm system that is expected to bring relief from recent hot temperatures.

In Toronto as well as Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions, meteorologists said in a severe thunderstorm watch that “conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.”

The statement said the storm system will develop over the course of Tuesday afternoon and could bring with it 90 km/h wind gusts and hail up to the size of a nickel.

“Some thunderstorms may be capable of producing strong winds and hail. The potential for thunderstorms will continue into the evening,” the watch said.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”

In Peterborough and regions to the east, multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued. Meteorologists warned of 100 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warnings when large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall are expected.