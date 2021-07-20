Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued in southern Ontario ahead of storm

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfires cause smoky skies across Canada' Wildfires cause smoky skies across Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell breaks down the reason for the poor air quality across Canada on The Morning Show.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued by Environment Canada across southern Ontario ahead of an incoming storm system that is expected to bring relief from recent hot temperatures.

In Toronto as well as Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions, meteorologists said in a severe thunderstorm watch that “conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.”

The statement said the storm system will develop over the course of Tuesday afternoon and could bring with it 90 km/h wind gusts and hail up to the size of a nickel.

Trending Stories

Read more: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

“Some thunderstorms may be capable of producing strong winds and hail. The potential for thunderstorms will continue into the evening,” the watch said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”

In Peterborough and regions to the east, multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued. Meteorologists warned of 100 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warnings when large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall are expected.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagToronto weather tagOntario weather tagSevere Thunderstorm Watch tagToronto Storm tagweather Ontario tagWeather Toronto tagEnvironment Canada weather tagWeather in Toronto tagWeather tomorrow tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers