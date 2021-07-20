SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Manitoba doled out 6 public health tickets last week

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 3:04 pm
Manitoba COVID-19 enforcement officers handed out just six tickets last week. View image in full screen
Manitoba COVID-19 enforcement officers handed out just six tickets last week. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Only six Manitobans were ticketed for violating COVID-19 public health orders last week.

In a release Tuesday, the province said three of four $1,296 tickets for individuals were connected to gatherings in private residences or outdoors, one $296 ticket was given to someone caught not wearing a mask in an indoor public place, and one $2,542 ticket went to what officials allege is a repeat offender.

Read more: 1 COVID-19 death reported in Manitoba by health officials Monday

Another 58 warnings were given during the week ending July 18, according to the release.

Enforcement numbers have been falling in Manitoba in recent weeks.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba COVID-19/Vaccine Numbers July 19' Manitoba COVID-19/Vaccine Numbers July 19
Manitoba COVID-19/Vaccine Numbers July 19

The week ending July 11 saw 15 tickets handed out, the week before that saw 24 and 37 fines were doled out the week of June 21 through 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The province saw its busiest week of enforcement in late May when 161 tickets were handed out, with the majority going to those caught at gatherings banned under health orders at the time.

Read more: Movies, casinos, museums re-open under Manitoba plan — for fully vaccinated

Over the weekend Manitoba loosened its COVID-19 restrictions to allow indoor gatherings of up to five people, on top of those who live in a household, and 25 people in indoor public spaces. Outdoor gatherings are expanded to 25 people on private property and 150 in public spaces.

Trending Stories

Businesses, such as casinos, museums and movie theatres, can open at 50 per cent capacity but only fully vaccinated Manitobans can take part.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 fall outlook' COVID-19 fall outlook
COVID-19 fall outlook

Since enforcement started in April 2020, the province says a total of 5,145 warnings and 2,061 tickets have been issued to individuals and businesses, resulting in more than $2.8 million in fines.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the year, the province announced it would begin issuing double fines for repeat offenders caught breaking COVID-19 public health orders.

Read more: Get used to managing COVID: Manitoba health official

An extra $100 default convection penalty is also added to unpaid fines, and the province warns those who don’t respond to tickets will be prohibited from renewing a driver’s licence or vehicle registration until the ticket is paid.

The province says nearly 3,300 personnel across various agencies are currently able to enforce public health orders.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers