Manitoba sees busiest week of COVID-19 enforcement, hospitals continue to struggle

While Manitoba’s hospitals continue to struggle with rising COVID-19 cases, those enforcing public health orders say they’ve never been busier dealing with people who refuse to follow the rules meant to stem the surging infection rate.

The province says a total of 161 tickets were handed out during the week ending May 30, with the majority — 144 with a $1,296 fine — going to those caught at gatherings banned under current health orders.

Another nine $298-tickets went to people caught not wearing a mask in indoor public places, one $5,150-ticket for breaking the Federal Quarantine Act was handed out, and one business was hit with a $5,000 ticket.

Over the week the province also, for the first time, issued six warrants for repeat offenders, which come with a maximum penalty of $100,000.

One of those warrants was issued for Chris “Sky” Saccoccia, the notorious Ontario man behind a recent rally in Winnipeg who has been organizing numerous rallies across the country against COVID-19-related public health orders banning large gatherings.

While Saccoccia avoided arrest by not entering Manitoba, officials have previously said at least one of the other warrants has resulted in an arrest.

Police have not named the subjects of the other arrest warrants.

“Although the vast majority of Manitobans are doing their part to protect themselves and others, a small minority of people continue to disregard the public health orders and put the health of others at risk,” officials said in a Tuesday release.

The province said enforcement officers are continuing to investigate several large gatherings and rallies held in Manitoba, and further charges are expected.

In the week ending May 23 officials issued 102 tickets for violations of COVID-19 public health orders, again with the vast majority going to those caught holding gatherings currently banned.

Meanwhile, health officials have been forced to ship critically ill COVID-19 patients out of province for care in recent weeks in an effort to protect Manitoba’s ICU capacity.

Since May 18, at least 40 patients have been sent to hospitals in Ontario and Saskatchewan to cope with the ongoing surge, according to data released Monday on a provincial website tracking out-of-province ICU numbers.

On Monday, Shared Health said 246 patients had so far been admitted to Manitoba ICUs in May, blowing past the 50 admitted in April.

In total, 308 people were listed in hospital with COVID-19 Monday as health officials announced 303 new cases and one death.

There were 71 COVID-19 patients in Manitoba ICUS on Monday, including a record-setting 17 COVID-19 patients under the age of 40.

Since enforcement started in April 2020, the province says a total of 4,508 warnings and 1,681 tickets have been issued to individuals and businesses, resulting in more than $2.3 million in fines.

Last month the province announced it would begin issuing double fines for repeat offenders caught breaking COVID-19 public health orders.

An extra $100 default convection penalty is also added to unpaid fines, and the province warns those who don’t respond to tickets will be prohibited from renewing a driver’s license or vehicle registration until the ticket is paid.

The province says nearly 3,300 personnel across various agencies are currently able to enforce public health orders.

