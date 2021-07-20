Court of Appeal rules Manitoba Mountie to avoid jail for police chase before fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the former RCMP officer would be serving jail time. Global News apologizes for the error.

A former Mountie has avoided jail time after Crown prosecutors appealed a sentence for his actions during a police chase that ended with the shooting death of a man in northern Manitoba.

The Manitoba Court of Appeal imposed a sentence of three months for Abram Letkeman, but stayed an order that he spend any time behind bars.

Read more: Judge finds Manitoba Mountie not guilty of manslaughter

He had been sentenced to no jail time last year for criminal negligence causing bodily harm for his driving before the 2015 death of Steven Campbell outside Thompson.

1:49 Manitoba RCMP renew calls for help solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide in Thompson Manitoba RCMP renew calls for help solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide in Thompson – Oct 19, 2020

The trial heard that Letkeman chased a suspected impaired driver and hit the Jeep with his police cruiser to stop it.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Trial begins for Manitoba Mountie accused of shooting at vehicle without cause

He didn’t call for backup, walked in front of the Jeep and fired his gun as the vehicle moved toward him.

The former constable was found guilty of the driving offences, but acquitted of manslaughter and other shooting-related charges.