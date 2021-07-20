Ontario government reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, 132K more vaccine doses administered

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is reporting 127 new cases of COVID-19 as more than 132,000 doses have been administered across the province.

Tuesday’s case count is lower than Monday’s, which saw 177 new infections reported.

The province noted two more people died on Monday, bringing the total number of people dead to 9,296.

There are currently 115 patients in general hospital wards. There are 151 people in intensive care units and 94 of those ICU patients are on ventilators.

According to the latest provincial data, 34 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 17 in Waterloo Region, 14 in York Region, 10 in Peel Region, 10 in Grey Bruce and 10 in Halton Region. The rest of the public health units had below 10 new cases each.

It was also reported 126 cases were deemed resolved on Monday. To date, 537,824 of the 548,474 people in Ontario who tested positive for coronavirus have had their cases classified as resolved.

The government reported 18,338,512 COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses have been administered across Ontario to date, and of that total 8,042,242 had two doses. In total, 132,963 people were inoculated on Monday.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 12,366,899 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 213,236 doses administered yesterday – a new #TeamOntario record! Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 19, 2021

