Despite new NACI guidance, Ontario still offering AstraZeneca COVID vaccine as 2nd shot option

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario says those who got a first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can still opt to get it as their second dose.

The province’s position comes after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization said yesterday that people who got AstraZeneca as a first shot should get the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines as a second.

The guidance was updated because of evidence of a stronger immune response with that mix of doses and lower risk of rare but serious blood clots.

Ontario says AstraZeneca recipients can decide whether to get the same vaccine or a different mRNA shot as a second dose.

The province it offering AstraZeneca at select pharmacies and primary care settings as a second shot.

Story continues below advertisement

AstraZeneca recipients have to wait at least eight weeks after their first dose before getting a second shot of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca.

The province is encouraging people to book their second dose as soon as they become eligible to ensure protection against the more infectious Delta variant.

3:42 ‘Our advice has not changed’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on second dose of AstraZeneca in B.C. ‘Our advice has not changed’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on second dose of AstraZeneca in B.C.