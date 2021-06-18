SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Despite new NACI guidance, Ontario still offering AstraZeneca COVID vaccine as 2nd shot option

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2021 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'NACI recommends Pfizer or Moderna for people who received AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine shot' NACI recommends Pfizer or Moderna for people who received AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine shot
WATCH ABOVE: NACI recommends Pfizer or Moderna for people who received AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Ontario says those who got a first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can still opt to get it as their second dose.

The province’s position comes after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization said yesterday that people who got AstraZeneca as a first shot should get the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines as a second.

The guidance was updated because of evidence of a stronger immune response with that mix of doses and lower risk of rare but serious blood clots.

Read more: Ontario adds 3 regions to list of COVID-19 Delta hot spots, accelerates 2nd dose vaccine bookings

Ontario says AstraZeneca recipients can decide whether to get the same vaccine or a different mRNA shot as a second dose.

The province it offering AstraZeneca at select pharmacies and primary care settings as a second shot.

AstraZeneca recipients have to wait at least eight weeks after their first dose before getting a second shot of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca.

The province is encouraging people to book their second dose as soon as they become eligible to ensure protection against the more infectious Delta variant.

Click to play video: '‘Our advice has not changed’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on second dose of AstraZeneca in B.C.' ‘Our advice has not changed’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on second dose of AstraZeneca in B.C.
‘Our advice has not changed’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on second dose of AstraZeneca in B.C.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
