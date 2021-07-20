Menu

Crime

Mount Brydges, Ont. man charged in London crash that killed father of 4

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 20, 2021 10:15 am
Jake and Mary Epp as seen in this photo from a GoFundMe launched July 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Jake and Mary Epp as seen in this photo from a GoFundMe launched July 15, 2021. via GoFundMe

London, Ont., police have laid charges in connection with last week’s fatal crash on Colonel Talbot Road near Highway 401 that resulted in the death of an Aylmer man.

On Tuesday, police announced that Mohamad Abdullatif, 37, of Mount Brydges faces one count each of impaired operation causing death, dangerous operation causing death and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

Read more: Aylmer driver killed in Colonel Talbot Rd. crash remembered as hard-working family man

The two-vehicle crash took place at roughly 7 a.m. last Thursday, July 15. Both drivers were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries.

The following day, police announced that the man who suffered life-threatening injuries had died in hospital and identified him as Jake Epp, 26, of Aylmer.

A relative who asked not to be named told Global News that Epp and his wife had four daughters between the ages of one and six and that “Jake loved Mary and the girls more than anything. He worked hard to provide for them.”

Read more: 1 person injured after ‘possible explosion’ at apartment complex on Kipps Lane

Epp’s employer described him as “a loving family man that came to do an honest day’s work” who was humble, happy, friendly and funny.

Josh Fleming, owner of Concretus Specialties Ltd., says Epp quickly moved up from finisher to senior finisher.

“He learned within one year what most would learn within five to six years,” Fleming told Global News.

London police say the suspect appeared in court on Monday and the investigation is ongoing.

