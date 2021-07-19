COVID-19: 7 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed over weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases and one additional death over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases up to 12,334, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported four new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing that total to 4,968, including 15 that are active.

Three of the new cases are in Innisfil, while one is in Barrie, one is in Bradford, one is in Essa and another is in Severn.

Three of the cases are community-acquired, while one is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case and another is outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 67.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 47.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,334 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,627 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 548,347, including 9,294 deaths.